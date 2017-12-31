Gold Finishes Strong As 2017 Comes To Close by Gary Wagner – KitCo News

TDC Note – With gold and silver finishing the year in a strong manner we expect to see more of this right out of the gate in 2018, We also expect to see gold and silver move to higher ground throughout all of 2018 and finish the year even stronger than 2017. Only time will tell if the cartel/cabal/oligarchs or whatever you wish to call them, do as they have said they are going to do – which is to allow gold and silver to run up for the next few years.

For the third consecutive week, gold has rallied. This culminates with today’s nine dollar move, effectively taking prices above $1300 on a closing basis. Beginning in mid-December when the former correction ran its course, gold has closed higher week in and week out. The net result of this rally, when added to gains realized in 2017, is a 13% increase in value.

While a 13% price gain is absolutely respectable, it is still dwarfed by 25% gains seen in U.S. equities, specifically the Dow Jones Industrial Average. At the same time, it is this strong risk-on environment that has been so prevalent throughout the year that makes the yearly gains in gold so impressive.

Clearly, investor dollars were primarily allocated to U.S. and global equities. In light of that fact, any real gains realized in gold’s value has to be a testament to the intrinsic value of the safe haven asset. The desire for investors to maintain some percentage of their overall portfolio in this asset class was evident in 2017.

2017 began with gold under dramatic pressure, continuing to react to the presidential election held in November of last year. If you recall immediately following the results of last year’s presidential election gold traded $50 higher, trading to an intraday high of $1340, before it made a sharp reversal and sharply lower on the day. From November up until mid-December of 2016, gold prices lost over $200 in value to settle just above $1120 an ounce.