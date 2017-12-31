Was FBI’s McCabe a Russian Spy? Video – Bill Still

Why did these coup plotters decide to risk it all by going after Donald Trump?

The answer that is materializing is that they had no choice. Remember when Hillary Clinton said that if she lost the election they would all swing from ropes? These folks were up to their necks in massive corruption – some for the money – some for the power – some for a hatred of the United States, but what they were doing before the Trump election in most cases was so serious that it could reach the level of treason.

We knew Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was dirty when he took some $700,000 for his wife’s failing Virginia State Senate campaign, knowing that after she lost, they could keep the money as per Virginia law. But what has just come out is why they got the money in the first place.

In what can only be described as a truly amazing story in the True Pundit that came out the week before Christmas, McCabe had extraordinarily close contact with Russian mobsters including a Putin-linked billionaire named Oleg Deripaska who was under investigation by the FBI.



In other words, when some Russian organized crime figure had a problem with various investigations mounted by the Bureau, McCabe’s fingerprints would be found all over the raw intelligence files in ways that raised suspicions among both the FBI’s Security Division and the CIA’s Counter Espionage Division.