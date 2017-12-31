The Enemies of Freedom Have Targeted Lew Rockwell By Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr.

hat’s nothing new, of course. It began with our first issue in 1999, and has gotten more intense ever since. Just recently, the despicable NY Times, Washington Post, and National Review have vented their spleens once again.

You’d think big, establishment organs like the two newspapers wouldn’t care. But they do. LRC drives them crazy (crazier?). They can’t stand the truth, especially as enunciated by Murray Rothbard and Rothbardians.

Murray has more and more influence. Both NyTi and WaPo are notoriously close to the CIA. National Review was founded by CIA agent Bill Buckley, and all continue to fight for the welfare-warfare state, and smear anyone, especially on the right, who doesn’t join their cabal.

These neocon “liberals” and “conservatives” are joined at the hip against LRC and Rothbardian ideas. We can handle them, of course. In fact, it’s sort of an award to be attacked, smeared, libeled by the enemies of everything good. But now they have some billionaire allies, and frankly, I’m worried.

The State is always a fundamentally stupid operation. But now it’s hooked up with parts of Silicon Valley. This benefits our enemies in every sense.

A couple of years ago, Google stopped carrying any news from LRC. Now it’s cutting off our advertising. That will cost us more than $40,000 in 2018. YouTube has hired the ADL to censor its videos. Other huge firms are threatening actions that could put us out of business.

Could put us out of business, that is, without your help.

Please, if you can, help. A donation of any amount will upset the neocons. They’re counting on LRC’s funeral.

They’re a nasty bunch, the neocons, opposed to peace and freedom, and especially Murray’s political ideas. They hate regular people, with a purple passion. The power elite is supposed to rule us all.

But we won’t be ruled. Not by criminals, warmongers, thieves.

