The Cabal Initiates The First Event, Let The Games Begin Video – X22 Report
Obama tries to convince the public not to listen to social media. South Korea captures the Chinese vessel that was smuggling oil to NK. Russia & Turkey sign S400 deal. The first event has been initiated, we have seen this before. The cabal places groups of people in different cities and pushes protests which they hope will create larger protests. We are now seeing this in Iran. The last country on the list to have regime change was Iran, they are now pushing for this. The cabal has been spotted air lifting their paid mercenary army (IS) out of Syria. The cabal is now pushing to take back control and start an event around the world.