How Big Tech Hijacked Your Mind by Bill Bonner – Bonner and Partners

Editor’s Note: Bill has often written how more technology doesn’t always lead to a better life. But Bill Bonner Letter coauthor Dan Denning says there’s more to the story. Big tech is not only failing to improve your life… it may be ruining it.

We have overdosed on tech, not only from a financial point of view, but culturally, too.

The Nasdaq has made 67 closing highs in 2017. The tech sector in America has a combined market capitalization of $5.4 trillion. According to Bank of America, that’s bigger than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ($5.2 trillion) or the entire MSCI Eurozone Index ($4.8 trillion).

The Nasdaq is up 27% year-to-date and is well on target to finish the year at about 7,000.

Our faith in technology and in tech investments has never been stronger (or more dangerous). But that could be our weakness. What do I mean?

The way we think about technology and how we use it will change. Once more people find out what I’ll show you here – that big tech companies have become evil in their exploitation of human psychology – there will be a backlash against them.

They will be blamed (fairly, I think) for contributing to the rudeness, vulgarity, violence, and lack of civility in our culture.

A Vulnerability in Human Psychology

Let me keep the neuroscience to a minimum here and make a simple claim: companies like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and Google are drug dealers.

They have figured out how to design technology/apps/software that tap into the same “reward circuit” in your brain that food, drugs, and sex are related to.

They do this to capture as much of your time and attention as possible so they can sell the data they’ve accumulated on you to advertisers.

“God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.” That’s what Facebook’s founding president, Sean Parker, said about the company.

Parker recently gave an interview in which he said the social media platform was deliberately designed to be addictive and to exploit a “vulnerability in human psychology.”

The aim, he says, was to design a technology that would “consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible.” That attention would produce hours of behavior that told the company more about you: what you like, what you eat, where you travel, what you read (or if you read), and much more. That data could then be sold to advertisers, which is how Facebook makes its money.

Parker describes the pleasure you get from being “liked” on social media as “a little hit of dopamine.” He means that literally. The programmers and designers behind social media technologies are trying to stimulate the brain’s “reward circuit.”