Beware the Pirates of Vanguard Video – American Intelligence Media

Vanguard and companies are modern day PIRATES. Whether you are invested in Vanguard funds, or not, you would be a whole lot smarter if you listened to Betsy and Thomas describe how the banksters, main stream media, patent office, corruptocrats, and hedge funds all work together to screw you – the average hardworking citizen. Then, once you have heard them, go to the article attached and have a RED PILL experience. Totally based.



Video Source