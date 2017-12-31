America’s Moral Authority No More Author: Martin Berger – Journal-NEO

The recent chain of events in the UN General Assembly has clearly shown that the world is not just no longer willing to obey Washington’s global dictate, it’s now fully aware of the decline in America’s moral authority that allowed it to play a part in solving global challenges. Yet, we witness the reluctance of the overwhelming majority of countries to take into account Washington’s position on a number of global issues.

Less than two weeks ago, the United States and the Ukraine found themselves pretty much the only states that chose to oppose the adoption of a resolution condemning glorification of Nazism at the UN General Assembly, with a total of 133 states choosing to support the resolution. Those speaking in front of the UN General Assembly would express their deep concern over repeated attempts made in certain states to make fascist forces in any shape and form look heroic, along with the steps made by certain players to provide an excuse to the members of the destroyed Waffen-SS by honoring their memory through memorials. At the same time the resolution would recognize repeated attempts to desecrate or even destroy those monuments that were erected in memory of those who sacrificed their lives fighting the German Nazi regime in Germany during the Second World War.

The document draws attention to the rise of fascist groups and ultra-right parties that are getting an ever increasing number of seats held in a number of national and local parliaments, while openly expressing racist and even xenophobic views. The UN General Assembly would urge all countries to take concrete steps both in the legislative and educational spheres to prevent the revision of the Second World War through the denial of those despicable crimes against humanity committed by Nazi forces throughout the conflict. The UN General Assembly vote and even the wording of the above mentioned resolution demonstrates an ever-growing chasm in the approaches enjoyed by the United States and the rest of the world, that is still determined to uphold true human values. Against this background it’s no wonder that Washington’s repeated attempts to isolate Russia have basically failed.

It is noteworthy that on the same day the above mentioned resolution was adopted the General Assembly would vote on the issue of Crimea, the fact that Washington was planning to abuse in its anti-Russian propaganda campaign aimed at isolating Moscow through the consolidation of the so-called Russophobic coalition. However, the vote on this issue left Washington in a pretty shameful position, with a total of 76 abstaining from voting, with a total 25 countries openly supporting Russia’s position. But what is more curious is that about a dozen delegations would choose not to honor the discussion by their presence.

But there’s little doubt that the decision of the White House to demand the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has put the final nail in the coffin of America’s diplomatic standing. The outright armature foreign policy of the Trump administration has been turned down by the UN General Assembly. It is noteworthy that the UN GA voting was preceded by an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, where a total of 14 members of the Council would vote against this step, leaving Washington on the ropes. With no other option but to veto the UN Security Council vote, Washington was forced to face a special session of the UN General Assembly that hasn’t been assembled in many years. It’s curious that no state can exercise veto during the UN General Assembly vote, thus Washington initiative to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli territory was rejected by a majority vote of 128 states. Moreover, it is very revealing that the resolution was supported by the majority of EU states, which manifest the ever growing alienation of Brussels.

Washington’s repeated attempts to avert the PR disaster that the resolution condemning American recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital has proven to be through intimidation that was employed by President Trump himself and the sitting United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley produced to no positive result. Washington has made it very clear that the states supporting the resolution in question won’t receive America’s assistance, marking the most boldest attempt to blackmail UN members states in the history of the UN. One cannot be so naive not to assume that this very assistance has been used repeatedly to affect decisions made by foreign players, but this has never been done so openly.

Due to these empty threats and the fact that Trump has no authority at the international stage even the states that can be described as Washington’s obedient satellites like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with the regional partners and allies of those like Egypt, Afghanistan and Iraq would all vote against America. It’s curious that Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan would find the words to express the position of all those outraged by this latest blackmail attempt noting that his country was not for sale. As a result, the majority of state would condemn Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, while stressing that this decision has no legal bearing whatsoever.

Of course, this grave blow will not force the stubborn Trump administration to adjust its position, instead it will get increasingly more critical of the United Nations. As for the rest of the world, nations across the globe are awaking to the fact that they’ve been consuming murderous American lies for decades, like those about the nonexistent Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction; about the horrors inflicted upon his people by Muammar Gaddafi (while, in fact, he’s been providing them with free education, health care and high salaries); the use of poisonous gas by Bashar al-Assad against the Syrian people (which has been proven to be false-flags attacks a number of times, including by the United Nations); about the danger presented to the world by the Iranian nuclear weapons program (which does not exist); the alleged Russian interference in Ukraine (as there’s been a lot of American interference); about the NATO against ISIS (which was created by Washington itself). So it’s clear that the world is fed up with Washington’s murderous lies.

Martin Berger is a freelance journalist and geopolitical analyst, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”