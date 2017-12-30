Will Gold Shine When The QE Bubble Bursts? Video – Ron Paul Liberty Report

Governments and Central Bankers have been scheming for centuries to get away from gold as money. Gold limits big government, and they want no limits to their warfare and welfare financing. Ultimately though, they’re going reach into their hat to find that there are no rabbits left. Is the current QE bubble their final act?

Video Source