Top 10 Stories Of 2017 Showing America’s Winning As Liberals, Media And NeverTrumpers Lose Their Minds By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

TDC Note – According to Trump – “America First” right behind israel.

####

We’re heading into the end of 2017 and we have seen some incredible things happen over the course of the year, so many that a dozen or more “Top Ten” lists could be created, and are being created, but most of what I am seeing in those lists does not delve into how it benefits the country.

For example, Time Magazine has a list of the top ten viral moments in 2017, highlighting everything from Beyonce’s pregnancy to the NFL Kneelers, one of which never even made my radar and the other is number 10 on my list, but for a whole different reason, one TIME doesn’t even bother to enlighten their readers about.

10. PATRIOTS UNITED TO PROTEST NFL KNEELERS

According to TIME “the most striking responses took place on the field where many players, some complete teams and even owners, made a show of peacefully demonstrating or protesting by either kneeling, linking arms, or raising their fists. Not all players and owners kneeled for the same reasons as Kaepernick, but after the President’s divisive statements, many were compelled to demonstrate to support for freedom of speech.”

What TIME ignored completely in order to attack President Trump’s statements showing his disdain for players that chose to protest during the national anthem, is how many around the nation agreed with the President. Americans from all over the country started burning their NFL jerseys and other merchandise, video after video of them doing so was uploaded and shared, many going viral. NFL television ratings hit new lows each and every week of the season. Images were shared of stadiums across the country with more empty seats than people attending. Video and audio of those attending booing the NFL kneelers.

Absolutely no mention at all from TIME about the true “viral” events surrounding the issue, which was that patriots all across America united to protest the NFL kneelers.

9. KATHY GRIFFIN’S FALL

To me watching the fall of Kathy Griffin, after acting like some ISIS wannabe, holding a mock head of a bloody President Trump, makes the list because she is representative of the far left progressive liberals. Everything offends them, yet they believe they can be as offensive as they want with no ramifications. They do something stupid, suffer for it, then scream about how they are the victim when public backlash hits them. They apologize and then take their apology back, proving they never meant it in the first place.

Months later and she is still whining that she can’t get a gig in the U.S.

Kathy Griffin is on this list as the poster child for liberal stupidity throughout 2017.

8. SUPREME COURT BACKS TRUMP AGAINST LOWER COURTS’ ACTIVISM

From President Trump’s initial travel pause EO to his rescinding DACA, lower courts have attempted judicial activism rather than following the law and over the course of the last year, the Supreme Court has sided with the President in a manner consistent with the law, especially noting at times when the lower courts decisions were “seriously flawed.”

In June the Supreme Court allowed the majority of President Trump’s travel ban to go into effect after lower courts blocked it. Lower courts attempted again to intercede, and by December the Supreme Court allowed full enforcement of the travel ban in a 7-2 decision. In early December the Supreme Court also blocked a California courts attempt at overreach with document demands regarding DACA.

There are other examples but the point here is that the Supreme Court is rebuking and appears to be reprimanding lower courts in their attempt to usurp the legal rights of a president, especially in regards to national security issues.

Related: SCOTUS Keeps Rebuking Lower Courts That Rule Against Trump

7. TRUMP HATERS FORCED TO ADMIT HE IS WINNING

NeverTrumpers and the media are being forced to admit he is 1) Keeping his promises and 2) Winning – The bonus here is that during this last year we have seen RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) expose themselves for what they truly are.

National Review became known before the 2016 presidential election as virulently anti-Trump, yet by the years end, we now see that same publication, while still snarky about the president, admit that “he is compiling a solid record of accomplishment.” While naming just a handful of those accomplishments, the writer, Rich Lowry, also admits “It’s hard to see how a conventional Republican president would have done much better, except if he had managed to get Obamacare repealed, which was always going to be a dicey proposition given the narrow Republican majority in the Senate.”