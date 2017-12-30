The Blizzard of 2003 by 97B40 – Survival Blog

It was 2003 and we needed the moisture, so I was glad to learn that snow was in the weather forecast. Our part of the state got most of its precipitation in March and April, so I was optimistic. I should have been more precise about what I wished for. My wife had flown to Los Angles a couple of days before for business, and I looked forward to hiking or snowshoeing with our three dogs and relaxing.

Our Colorado Rocky Mountain Blizzard Story

On March 17th snow began falling in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. At 7,000 feet in the foothills, our house was predicted to receive eight to ten inches. The snow might be all we’d get that winter, so I was looking forward to it. I took our three dogs for a walk and watched them chasing each other through the evergreens.

After lunch, I noticed that the snow was coming down harder. Maybe I’d clear the driveway with the snow thrower to be on the safe side. The weather forecast remained the same. The walk-behind snow thrower made short work of our circular drive. One more pass just before dusk ought to take care of the rest. After lunch, I shoveled the walkway and noticed that the morning path I’d made in the drive was filling as snow kept falling.

Chores occupied the rest of the afternoon. I brought in some firewood that I’d cut and split the year before and started dinner. An hour before sunset I cleared the drive with our little snow thrower, shoveled the walkway for the dogs, had dinner, and turned in early. My wife called on the land line, and we talked briefly. She complained about the traffic and difficulty parking. She didn’t love L.A., but work was work. I couldn’t relate but said little regarding her talk about traffic, because she was experiencing beautiful, sunny weather. Tomorrow I’d drive down to Denver and buy a few supplies. But God had other plans.

March 18- Lots More Snow

The morning of March 18th saw more falling snow, lots more. It must have fallen all night, completely erasing yesterday’s efforts at snow management. Looking out the window after first light, I noticed that visibility had dropped. Shoveling the walkway, I felt the temperature dropping. Clearing a hasty path for our big dogs, I returned indoors to eat a huge breakfast. The 19 inches of snow blanketing our tiny town made it eerily quiet.

The snow thrower started hard but warmed enough to clear the drive and let me scurry inside before the wind sucked more heat out of me. The snow thrower was struggling to keep up with the snowfall. I’d have to repeat my efforts later. The afternoon brought higher winds and more snow—so much for the weather pundits. I let the dogs out. They pushed through the deep snow, did their business, and ran back to the door. This wasn’t like them; usually they loved chasing each other and playing in snow.

Stomping snow off my boots, I returned inside and thanked God for central heating. The weather report predicted the foothills would receive 24 inches of snow. Huh, we must have that much now. Driving the truck was no longer an option. I put my snowshoes near the front door. The combination of sub-zero temperatures and hard shoveling had tired me to the point that I fell asleep. Waking up, I looked out the window and was surprised to see no sign of my day’s work. All was white. Dispirited, I didn’t bother working more to clear the drive but quickly shoveled the walkway for the dogs.

March 19- Dark and Silent

March 19th dawned dark. Struggling awake, I noticed it wasn’t just quiet; it was silent. Getting up I noticed the house was cool. Turning on the coffee maker did nothing, so I flicked a light switch. There was nothing. A power failure was no way to start the day. I donned a sweater, loaded kindling and cord wood into both wood stoves, and lighted them. The thermostat said the inside temperature was 57 degrees. But the big, black stoves were throwing off substantial heat. The dogs didn’t seem to notice the inside temperature.