Sleaze and Various Other Truth Bombs by Bill Holter – Miles Franklin

We scratched the surface on Government, finance, politics and the rule of law so far. Today, let’s take a look at sleaze and fraud. The sleaze part is not just “sensational”. It is important because in many cases it crosses any decent person’s red line and should piss anyone off who reads it or discovers it.

The first part is certainly not all inclusive but is wide ranging. That said, 2018 looks to be shaping up as barn burner for the arrests of child molesters and human traffickers. Not only are there over 10,000 sealed indictments, President Trump shocked the world by signing this executive order. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/ I do have concern over this as I believe it steps over the line of considering someone guilty before being proven innocent. Seizing assets prevents one from defending themselves, but if this is necessary to stop what is going on in the world of pedophilia, so be it. Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved … www.whitehouse.gov I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in …

I do also want to speak regarding “pizzagate”. I personally believe it is 100% true based on the leaked e-mails, pedophile logos of the various pizza joints, hanging art in Podesta’s home and even video footage of bands that have played in these “family pizza parlors”. I can only hope and pray 2018 sees perp walks and major jail time for those involved (I would not vote against public hanging!). I also believe we will be shocked when we find out just how widespread and pervasive this problem really is.