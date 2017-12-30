Ringing In 2018 With Jim Willie (Podcast)
Our old friend, Jim Willie, joins us for our annual tradition where we wrap up the year that was and look ahead to the year that will be.
As we like to do, we simply had three primary topics for The Jackass. The questions are framed and then Jim fills in the blanks. As we wrap 2017 and look toward 2018, the topics are:
- Interest rates, QE and the global bond market
- The accelerating movement toward de-dollarization and risks to the petrodollar
- How geo-politics and war are impacted by #2 above
You’ll no doubt enjoy this 65-minute call. It’s going to be a wildly unpredictable and volatile 2018. My hope for everyone listening is that it begins with a safe and relaxing New Year’s weekend.
TF
Jim Willie
Jim Willie is an original. If you want to be official about it, you can call Jim a “statistical analyst” as Jim has a PhD in statistics from Carnegie Mellon. Since 2004, however, he’s simply been known as “The Golden Jackass”.
Through his website http://www.goldenjackass.com/ Jim has developed a subscription-based newsletter service which is second-to-none in its quality and its "outside-the-box" thinking.
p.s. As you can tell by his bio picture, he has an extraordinarily large brain, which he uses to all of our benefit.