Ringing In 2018 With Jim Willie Podcast – TFMetals Report

Our old friend, Jim Willie, joins us for our annual tradition where we wrap up the year that was and look ahead to the year that will be.

As we like to do, we simply had three primary topics for The Jackass. The questions are framed and then Jim fills in the blanks. As we wrap 2017 and look toward 2018, the topics are:

Interest rates, QE and the global bond market The accelerating movement toward de-dollarization and risks to the petrodollar How geo-politics and war are impacted by #2 above

You’ll no doubt enjoy this 65-minute call. It’s going to be a wildly unpredictable and volatile 2018. My hope for everyone listening is that it begins with a safe and relaxing New Year’s weekend.

TF

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>