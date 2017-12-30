Powers That Be Delete Key Portion Of Michael Belkin’s Audio Interview They Did Not Want Broadcast To The Public from King World News

Something very strange happened when KWN was interviewing Michael Belkin, the man who advises the largest sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, pension funds and institutional money in the world. He was asked what he was saying to his clients that oversee the biggest money on the planet in London, Tokyo, New York, and elsewhere in Europe, Asia and North America as well as how gold would benefit in this cycle. The KWN staff had multiple copies of the audio interview and on different computers the staff tried everything possible to rescue Michael Belkin’s response but in the end it was clear that the powers that be had made it impossible for that portion to be broadcast across the globe. It had to be completely deleted. Fortunately KWN was able to reach Michael Belkin and he shared what the powers that be did not want the public to hear. Here is what Belkin warned is coming:

The Fed kept the Fed funds rate at zero percent for eight years (2009-2017) for no reason. Now they are raising the Fed funds rate at a snail’s pace — 25 basis points — 3 or 4 times a year. Starting from zero, they will never get the fed funds rate high enough to start cutting it before the next recession. In the last two recessions, the Fed had to cut the fed funds rate by 5% (500 basis points) to get the economy to turn around, from 6.5% to 1% (Dec 2000 to Jul 2003) and from 5.25% to zero (Sep 2007 to Dec 2008). With the current fed funds rate at 1.25%, the Fed has little room to cut rates when the economy hits the wall. The Fed wants to get rates up to 2%-3% before the next rate cut cycle starts. Got that? The Fed is raising rates to cut them and reducing its balance sheet to expand it. Let that sink in.

