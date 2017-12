Keiser Report: What Will 2018 Bring Us? Video – RT

In this special pre-New Year’s Eve episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss their forecasts and predictions for 2018. Will bitcoin continue to climb? Or will it fall? Will gold ever rise again? What new innovations might emerge from…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source