FBI Searched Sherliff David Clarke’s Emails (Video)

FBI Searched Sherliff David Clarke's Emails

According to this evening’s Washington Examiner, the FBI obtained a search warrant to snoop into the personal emails of former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke in March, according to a federal court filing just made public.

Clarke had been involved in an argument with a fellow airline passenger named Dan Black, in January.

Black was detained by six deputies and later sued. The FBI got involved to see if there were any civil rights violations that they could bring against Clarke. However, the U.S. Attorney’s office, after combing through Clarke’s emails decided there was a lack of evidence to prove a federal violation beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI then requested that the warrant application which allowed the seizure of Clarke’s emails from his Google account, be sealed so that people possibly being looked at in the probe would not be made aware of the FBI’s involvement.

The bottom line here is that I believe we will eventually discover that the FBI was using any excuse to read the emails of anyone associated with candidate Donald Trump.



Video Source