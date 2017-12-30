Eric Hadik – New Gold Rally as Predicted! Podcast – Financial Survival Network

We’ve been interviewing Eric Hadik since 2014. Since that time, he has made numerous masterful calls about the precious metals markets. Since early in the year, he was calling for a major rally in the 4th quarter. We were anxiously awaiting its arrival and for a while we started doubting it would come until 2018. And sure enough the last two weeks of the month have confirmed it. Today gold broke through the $1300 level. Eric thinks it will keep going till it hits an intermediate top in February. We talk about the US Dollar, Oil and Stocks as well. And what’s ahead for 2018.

