“Classified, Confidential, And Heavily Redacted”: 2,800 Huma Abedin Emails Found On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop Have Been Released by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

The State Department has released over 2,000 emails belonging to top Hillary Clinton operative Huma Abedin that were found on her disgraced former husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop and a number of the documents contained classified, confidential, and heavily redacted information.

Although media reports on the emails have so far varied, it has been confirmed that there were indeed classified documents on the laptop in question and that the FBI KNEW this fact but refused to charge Abedin or Clinton with any crime.

A CNN report on the emails attempted to downplay Abedin’s knowledge of the classified material but nonetheless confirmed that certain emails should not have been on the laptop in the first place.