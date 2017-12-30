BOMBSHELL – Face of Man Inside Paddock’s Room During Shooting – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 63 (Video)
BOMBSHELL – Face of Man Inside Paddock’s Room During Shooting – Las Vegas Shooting – Part 63 Video – End Times News Report
Help me to identify the man whose face shows up inside Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay room during the Las Vegas shooting!
Yes, I know the image is blurry. But with your help, perhaps we can clean the footage up and learn more!
Join in the discussion on this topic here: https://www.blackstoneintel.com/forum…
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!