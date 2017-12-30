Arctic Fronts Plunge to Florida, IPCC Says Warm Arctic Causes Record Cold Video – Adapt 2030

Arctic cold grips the US, Asia and Europe. Record snows in Erie Pennsylvania breaking the old snow record by 3x. Some how below zero F temperatures are a result of warm Arctic air according to the IPCC. This bitter cold air is 30 F below normal temperatures even for freezing winter, now sub-arctic conditions cover the Northern Hemisphere.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source