Wicked Cold! It’s So Cold That… by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

It’s so cold that you have to break the smoke off your chimney.

It’s so cold that when I put on my coat to take out the garbage it didn’t want to go.

It’s so cold that your eyes freeze shut when you blink.

It’s so cold that we had to chisel the dog off a lamp-post.

It’s so cold that that my long-johns are hiding.

It’s so cold that that your coat needs a coat.

It’s so cold that that my internet froze.

It’s so cold that the optician is giving away free ice scrapers with every new pair of eyeglasses.

It’s so cold that we had to chop up the piano for firewood – but we only got two chords.

It’s so cold that my mail broke when I tried to pry open the envelope.

It’s so cold that the mercury in the thermometer is just – GONE!

WHEN IT GETS BELOW ZERO OUTSIDE…

Stay inside!

At the time of this posting we are currently going through a prolonged period of WICKED COLD TEMPERATURES.

Today’s high is only expected to reach -6 F (that’s the high!)

Tonight we’re looking at sub -20 temps. Dangerous cold.

For the foreseeable forecast future we’re looking at high temperatures below or around zero with consistent low temps in the teens and twenties BELOW ZERO.

Why do I mention this? Because every time this extreme cold happens, I think about preparedness for this type of very dangerous cold weather.

Those of you who live in parts of the country where you spend days or weeks below zero, you know what I mean when I say that it’s a special kind of cold! Wicked cold!

As you step outside and inhale that first breath of -20, your lungs complain as the cold shocks your tissue. Your nasal passageway crunches and freezes right up while your eyelids immediately begin to feel like they’re turning to ice…

Any exposed skin begins to tingle and send signals to your brain that it’s probably not such a good idea being outside right now.

And God help you if the wind is blowing! The windchill is downright brutal. Especially on any tiny bit of exposed skin.

The coldest I’ve experienced (so far!) has been -32 F (thermometer). Fortunately it was not windy that morning — although insanely cold. Now that’s wicked cold!

Windchill Frostbite Chart

PREPAREDNESS ASPECT OF WICKED COLD TEMPERATURES BELOW ZERO

The most dangerous aspect of this kind of extreme cold is being caught outside in that environment. It will not take long to overcome you if not properly dressed and prepared.

Especially if you live out in the rural countryside and are venturing out in this kind of cold, good preparedness will consist of at least the following:

1. Proper Clothing and Outerwear

2. A Fire starter Kit

3. The means to communicate for help

4. Alternate Heating Source

The reason I differentiated those living rural:

Those who live in population dense regions are more likely to quickly get help if they’re in trouble. The sheer number of people living there will create encounters with others, almost regardless of where you are. That said, only you know the exceptions to that statement based on where you live and where you go…

PROPER CLOTHING AND OUTERWEAR DURING SUBZERO, WICKED COLD TEMPS

I have been living in cold country for most of my life. I consider myself well equipped for it. However even the most well equipped can sometimes make mistakes or overlook something or make a dumb decision once in awhile. So when it is that cold outside, take it seriously. Think about “what if”.

Number one is “shelter” which includes your personal shell, your clothes and outerwear. Don’t wear cotton against your skin if possible. If it gets wet from sweat or water, it will not dry adequately (or at all) until you take it off. Use synthetics.

