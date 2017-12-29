Treasury Department Announces Latests Sanctions Against Corruption and Human Rights Abusers by Kenneth Whittle – DisObedient Media

On December 21, 2017, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced new sanctions against human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the globe.

The new executive order, signed by President Donald Trump, was built on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act passed by Congress last year. The order imposes sanctions on thirteen human rights abusers and corrupt actors, as well as 39 affiliated individuals and entities.

The first individual named, former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, is accused of serious human rights abuses and corruption, including the creation of a terror and assassination squad known as the “Junglers”. Jammeh used the Junglers to kill “…a local religious leader, journalists, members of the political opposition, and former members of the government.”

Jammeh is also responsible for the unlawful withdrawal of nearly $50 million in state funds. In sanctioning Jammeh, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) further announced that it would be sanctioningthe following business entities associated with Jammeh: “Africada Airways, Kanilai Group International, Kanilai Worni Family Farms Ltd, Royal Africa Capital Holding Ltd, Africada Financial Service & Bureau de Change Ltd, Africada Micro-Finance Ltd, Africada Insurance Company, Kora Media Corporation Ltd, Atlantic Pelican Company Ltd, Palm Grove Africa Dev’t Corp. Ltd, Patriot Insurance Brokers Co. Ltd, and Royal Africa Securities Brokerage Co Ltd.”

A second individual listed in the latest sanctions is Roberto Jose Rivas Reyes. During his time as President of Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council, Rivas received a government salary of $60,000 per year, yet was able to amass a large personal fortune, multiple properties, private jets, luxury vehicles, and a yacht. Rivas is accused of perpetrating electoral fraud, and has been described by a Nicaraguan Comptroller General as “above the law”, as investigations into Rivas have been blocked by the Nicaraguan government.

An Israeli billionaire, Dan Gertler, has also been sanctioned, as a result of his corrupt business deals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has earned him hundreds of millions of dollars. Gertler is also a close friend of DRC President Joseph Kabila. Because of their relationship, Gertler was able to get President Kabila to require some multinational companies to go through Gertler in order to do business with the DRC. This would result in a loss of revenue of over $1.36 billion in two years for the DRC.