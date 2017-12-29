Russia Presents Evidence Against The Cabal & Repeats Their Call (Video)
Russia Presents Evidence Against The Cabal & Repeats Their Call Video – X22 Report
Obamacare enrollments are way down and as premiums continue to rise more people will drop out of it. The entire Mueller investigation is a hoax, they are not investigating collusion they are going after white collar crimes by sifting through the financial records. Israel might be bracing for something big as Netanyahu is investigated. Lavrov says war with with NK not needed, peace and negotiations are needed. Russia pushes their agenda by asking the US to leave