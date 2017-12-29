Rick Rule – What I’m Doing With My Own Money And My Clients Money As We Head Into 2018 from King World News

Today Rick Rule spoke with King World News about what he is doing with his own money and with his clients’ money.

Eric King: “Rick, what are you doing with your own money and your clients’ money right now?”

Rick Rule: “That’s a tough question, Eric. We have more cash in the accounts than we would like to have in the accounts. That may be because we are too actively doing too many things. Our intention was to be more invested than we are now, primarily through the private placement side of the business. I prefer the private placements as a consequence of the warrants. So to answer your question, we have more cash then we intended to have. If you asked me what I intended to do with the money, clearly the answer is to put it to work, putting as much of it to work privately as I am able…

loading...

Sharing is caring!