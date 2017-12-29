#Q BOMBSHELLS HITTING TARGETS — LIZ CROKIN Video – SGTReport

You won’t believe how many incredible things are happening right NOW. And a whole bunch of it is quantifiable. If your name it “Hillary Clinton” or “John Podesta” or “Tony Podesta”, you should be sh#tting your pants right now. Because according to #Qanon we are seeing the Trump Patriot deep state counter coup against the Satanic elite. Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me to discuss.

LUKE 8:17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.



Video Source

