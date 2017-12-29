With President Trump, ‘The Kraken’, Unleashed, 2018 Is Setting Up To Be A ‘Year Of Redemption’ For ‘Deplorables’ Across America! By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

With 2017 and the first year of President Donald Trump’s presidency winding down, an interesting story republished over at Zero Hedgeoriginally published by the Oriental Review looks at Trump’s first year in office from a perspective which we must examine at ANP to help ourselves and readers make some sense out of what we’ve been witnessing over both the past year and the past several decades. And as we see outlined within this ANP story, there is so much for Americans to be thankful for as we come to the end of 2017 and enter 2018 as even the Web Bot Project’s Clif High recently told Greg Hunter from USA Watchdog.

Titled “Trump: Agent of Chaos (a.k.a. ‘The Kraken’)”, the story sums up not only ‘the drive’ behind President Trump’s agenda but helpsto explain why so many on the left are suffering massive breakdowns, their very ‘reality’ being torn apart before the world’s eyes. Yet ‘change’ is what America voted for in electing Donald Trump as our 45th President and ‘change’ is exactly what we’ve gotten and will likely continue to get into 2018 and far beyond with President Trump now ‘unchained’. From the very perceptive Oriental Review story:

Most people don’t understand Trump’s domestic and international intentions, believing that he and his team are “ruining everything” because they’re “hopelessly incompetent”, though the fact of the matter is that the President is an Agent of Chaos (a.k.a. “The Kraken”) and is deliberately working to undermine, tear down, and ultimately reform or outright recreate all existing institutions because he’s convinced that they no longer serve America’s interests and have instead been co-opted by its enemies, both internal and external.

It’s a common theme nowadays to read articles from people who claim to have deciphered the mindset of President Donald J. Trump, and this one admittedly falls into that category but is approaching the topic from a completely different angle. Instead of pretending that he has some kind of “master plan” that’s meticulously being implemented step by step for building a new world order, or promoting the opposite extreme that he’s hopelessly incompetent and is unwittingly making a mess out of whatever he touches, it’s better to conceptualize Trump as an Agent of Chaos – endearingly called “The Kraken” by his supporters – who’s deliberately destroying everything in his path because he no longer believes that it’s useful for his country.

And while some might call President Trump as ‘the Kraken’ fake news, all we need to do is take a look at this new story over at the NY Times that the Drudge Report linked to on Thursday titled “Trump, The Insurgent, Breaks With 70 Years Of American Foreign Policy” to see more evidence that a long-needed, great-shaking, is going on.

With 2017 clearly being a year that the ‘deep state’ and Hillary Clinton tried their very best to take down President Trump with many proclaiming early in his term he’d be forced out of office well before Christmas, 2018 is setting up to be a huge year for Trump to continue implementing his vision for America while tearing down Barack Obama’s legacy, which failed tens of millions of Americans and our nation as the American people were sold away for their global vision.

With 2018 also looking to be a huge year of redemption for deplorables and a year of mass depression for liberals as they come to grips with the fact that President Trump probably has at least 3 more years in office, and possibly as many as 7 as the ‘Russia narrative’ explodes in the very faces of those who falsely created it, ‘Trump the kraken’ has surely helped to create the storm we’ve watched rumbling across America in 2017.

Does anyone truly believe that we’d be witnessing the downfall of Hollywood and specifically Harvey Weinstein, the undoing of the mainstream media through a ‘sh*tty media men’ list, the takedown of numerous Congress-people for sexual harrassment and everything else that has exploded onto the scene in 2017 had Hillary Clinton been in the White House?

While some believed that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated for attempting to take on the ‘deep state’, as we’ve witnessed in 2017 and hear about in the 2nd and 3rd videos below, President Trump is dismantling the ‘new world order’, aka globalism, and leaving a shattered ‘deep state’ in his path.