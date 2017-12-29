Politics and the Rule of Law by Bill Holter – Miles Franklin

Click Here for Part 1

In this section we will look at “politics and the rule of law” (or the lack of). If you remember, WikiLeaks dumped all sorts of information from the second half of 2016 on. Much of the information was gleaned from John Podesta’s personal e-mail account …and none of it has ever been claimed to be fake e-mails so we can assume they are true. In fact, the reaction to the information (e-mail) dump was to point fingers at “who stole” them and the “illegality” of obtaining them. Never mind “what” the e-mails exposed!

2017 turned out to be the “aftermath” of the many initial shocks from 2016. We have been revealed in 2017 many instances where what first appeared in 2016, was far more severe, rampant, and went way further down the rabbit hole (and up the chain of command) than we could have ever imagined. 2017 served us platter after platter of dirt, each one piled higher and the stench worsened markedly as the year progressed. For instance;

This one has to sting any supporter of Bernie Sanders. Come to think of it, it has to really sting ANY “American”!

Donna Brazile: I found ‘proof’ the DNC rigged the …

She must know of others because “one” does not create a pattern …what would make her so fearful?

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-04/donna-brazile-says-she-feared-her-life-after-seth-rich-was-killed

This one must be scary for many, we are finding out “who” created it and “how” it was used. Bottom line is one party created and used this to spy on the other party. Isn’t this what Watergate was all about? Spying? He can play dumb but this one will end up in Obama’s lap …!

Here is the “who” ..

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-24/wife-fusion-gps-founder-admits-her-husband-was-behind-fake-russiagate-story

We already knew this …https://aim4truth.org/2017/02/19/george-soros-economic-carpetbagger-and-scalawag/ but did we know this? https://aim4truth.org/2017/12/17/doj-inspector-general-michael-horowitz-was-handpicked-by-soros-co/ Will his funding for violence and election fraud be investigated?

We were told it was Russian collusion that tanked Hillary? Yet It now looks like Mueller is opening doors with some very unexpected “uglies” behind them?

“She even bragged about it on her Facebook page…”

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-03/hopelessly-compromised-judiciary-member-calls-muellers-resignation-over-uranium-one-

We got some unexpected 2017 truth’s here. I wonder if investigations will ever open as to the whereabouts of various personnel on that fateful day?

Zero surprise here but just for the record …

http://clicks.aweber.com/y/ct/?l=NH5ZY&m=3gZXjGaO_wnjM89&b=ZKbpmte5sc1uWB9lrdi66A

Uranium One http://ibankcoin.com/zeropointnow/2017/11/05/new-foia-documents-reveal-fbi-scramble-to-preserve-cfius-records-in-uranium-one-scandal/#sthash.Bfrea8dW.eGbXs9Ku.dpbs

We know he exists, will we hear from him soon? …And what’s up with the FBI having him sign an NDA? TOO MUCH TRUTH?

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-18/fbi-informant-has-video-russian-agents-briefcases-bribe-money-clinton-uranium-scandal

Even the Chicago Tribune?

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/commentary/ct-clinton-foundation-investigation-russia-20171120-story.html

Now, it looks like there actually may be some coming action? The latest number I have heard is over 10,000 sealed indictments …what will the average Joe think if these are opened and served?

https://thedailycoin.org/2017/11/16/total-1183-sealed-government-indictments-wednesday-morning/ …and counting!

Moving along, let’s not forget Benghazi …https://cairnsnews.org/2016/10/23/wikileaks-hillary-clintons-emails-the-world-needs-to-read/

This was a railroad job from day one …and speaking of “one”, it ties to the Uranium One land grab…

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-20/judge-declares-mistrial-bundy-case-says-government-willfully-withheld-evidence

Upholding “who’s” Constitution?

https://redoubtnews.com/2017/12/shea-exposes-blm-atrocities/ and this … www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2017/12/blm_investigator_alleges_misco.html and this https://redoubtnews.com/2017/12/whistleblower-kill-book/ …a “kill book”?

They were even disrespected north of the border …and with good reason!

More Deep State …www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-11/ex-spy-chief-admits-role-deep-state-intelligence-war-trump

I will be shocked if Obama himself is not formally tied in to all of this before it’s over!

And it turns out we had no Inspector General during Hillary’s reign as Head of State http://investmentwatchblog.com/speaking-of-inspector-generals-can-you-guess-how-long-the-clinton-state-department-went-without-an-ig/ …how convenient?

If they did no wrong, they need not fear? https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/19/lois-lerner-holly-paz-want-testimony-sealed-perman/

It has worked so far in Europe, right?

http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2017/11/01/liberal-immigration-plan-canada-to-welcome-340-000-newcomers-a-year-by-2020_a_23263829/?utm_hp_ref=ca-homepage

Wait until this goes nationwide! “Dirty” registration rolls ..is there any other kind?

https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-sues-california-los-angeles-dirty-voter-registration-rolls/

Ah, and the FBI!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-needles-fbi-deputy-amid-news-of-retirement/ar-BBHc9N4?li=BBnb7Kz

Let’s finish this section with the FBI. Story after story has come out with true dirt to their reputation. Comey, McCabe and even Mueller himself …all G-men. They have proven themselves to believe they are “above the law” or even “the law” itself. In case you have not made the connection yet, EVERY banana republic has three things in common. They all have too much external debt, they all have failing currencies via over issuance and the ALL lose the rule of law via political takeover! We are three for three the way I see it. Please stay tuned for the final two installments.

Standing watch,

Bill Holter

loading...

Sharing is caring!