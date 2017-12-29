“The Most Polite Obliteration Of A Man That I Have Ever Witnessed” – Watch As Russian Collusion Narrative Is Absolutely Pummeled by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

If you’ve attempted to have any meaningful conversation with a liberal Hillary Clinton supporter in recent months, there’s a near 100% chance that they’ve channeled the Trump-Russia-Collusion narrative as the reason behind the President’s 2016 sweeping victory. That and accusations of racism have been the only argument that they really have against the President.

Most have already dismissed the accusations of racism – arguments like only white racists go to farmer’s markets – as nothing more than ad hominem attacks in lieu of any fact-based evidence to support their arguments.

The Russian narrative, is therefore, the real fallback.

But as we and others have repeatedly noted over the last eighteen months, there is absolutely no factual evidence to support any of the thousands of reports out there, most of which are based on a single original factually-challenged news story often shilled in establishment mouthpieces like Beelzebezos’ Washington Post.

As you’ll see in the Real News interview below, the world’s foremost Russian Collusionist and author of the aptly, even if inaccurately, titled book Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win, author Luke Harding gets absolutely pummeled when faced with real facts and analysis.

That’s really all Harding brought to the debate. A bunch of individually weak arguments, the fact that he speaks Russian and has lived in Moscow, and the occasional straw man where he tries to imply that Maté is claiming that Vladimir Putin is an innocent girl scout. Meanwhile Maté just kept patiently dragging the debate back on track over and over again in the most polite obliteration of a man that I have ever witnessed. The entire interview followed this basic script. Harding makes an unfounded claim, Maté holds him to the fact that it’s unfounded, Harding sputters a bit and tries to zoom things out and point to a bigger-picture analysis of broader trends to distract from the fact that he’d just made an individual claim that was baseless, then winds up implying that Maté is only skeptical of the claims because he hasn’t lived in Russia as Harding has. Source: Caitlin Johnstone via ZeroHedge.com

You just have to see it to really appreciate it:

In short, the Russian collusion narrative exists only in the minds of those desperately clinging to any reason for Trump’s election other than the actual reason – a rebuttal by a fed up U.S. populace to the greed, political machinations and socialist ideals of establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Call it racism, collusion or just plain crazy. We’re fine with that. The more you squirm, the more you’re triggered, the more you scream in pain, the more we know we’re doing something right.

Best thing you’ll see today. Just trust me on this one. pic.twitter.com/p7h7araVd7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

