New Year Message & Last Weekly News Wrap-Up 2017 by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com gives his take on the past weeks stories and the year that was 2017 in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.

After the Wrap-Up:

Former Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth will be the very first guest of 2018. Her predictions for the new year are not rosy. Don’t miss it.

loading...

Sharing is caring!