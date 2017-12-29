Lead Kindly Light by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There’s a battle outside and it is ragin’

It’ll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin’… As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now will later be last

For the times they are a-changin’.” Bob Dylan, The Times They Are a-Changin’ “The only constant is change.” Heraclitus

Let me start out by saying that in my estimation, about 95% of short term predictions are worthless from an actionable trading standpoint. In most businesses, short term is less than one year.

That is why so many jokers on Wall Street keep so busy rigging the game, and cutting down their forecasting window to microseconds. It is the only way that they can provide consistent returns— they cheat.

Oh yea, I know that some guys have cobbled together some remarkable runs in the short term, and then generally flame out at some point. I had a run at the blackjack tables in Vegas that had the dealers talking. It seems like everyone gets at least one night like that, they are just flat out golden and can’t seem to lose at the turn of the cards.

But any seasoned gambler knows that the odds will always catch up to you. Always. That is why the casinos are, at the end of the day, the only ones to make real consistent returns. One of the best gifts I ever received was a copy of Casino Management by Bill Freedman, which I got from a guy I knew from the old neighborhood who worked in the comptrollers office at Caesar’s.

But in general it is the longer term and luckier, well-disciplined value investors who really ring the bell. That is why so many of the big insiders like to set themselves up to grab the more certain flow of fees than depend on the big wins, which they will also take when they can.

So having said all that, someone from the crowd says, ‘Yeah but tell us what is going to happen next.’

Ok. Let me pick up the thread from the original broad trends forecast that I cranked out a long time ago.

After a long slump, the American people were likely to make a bad choice and pick someone who made a lot of promises, but ended up betraying them all pretty much. With all due respect to the faithful, let’s give that one a check.

