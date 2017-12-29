James Turk – Gold & Silver Bulls To Crush The Shorts In 2018 from King World News

Today James Turk told King World News that the gold and silver bulls will crush the shorts in 2018.

( King World News ) – James Turk: “The last couple of weeks have made a pleasant ending to this year for gold and silver bulls, Eric. After what we have been through this year, we deserve it. For a change, the shorts have had the door to lower prices slammed in their face…

Shorts To Get Crushed In 2018

Nor are they (the shorts) going to have a happy new year based on what the markets are telling us. Meaning, the outlook for the precious metals in 2018 is extremely bullish and the shorts will get crushed in the new year.

Markets Are Bigger Than Central Banks

The shorts will no doubt be burning the candles this weekend to try figuring out what to do. They are scrambling into the dark corners in the back of central bank vaults to try finding more metal that they can dump in an attempt to get gold back under $1,300 and silver back below $17. It would be a stupid waste of taxpayer assets, but we’ve seen it happen before. To suppress the gold price in the 1960s, the US government dumped over 10,000 tonnes of gold at $35 per ounce. That market intervention was run by a central bank cartel called the London Gold Pool.

The central banks were at least open back then about what they were doing. These days they operate behind closed doors. But the cartel that has kept gold contained under $1,300 will eventually blow up for the same reason its predecessor blew up in March 1968. In the final analysis, markets are bigger than central banks. It’s a lesson that governments keep learning again and again. When it comes to gold, they are about to learn it yet again.

