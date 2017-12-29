Gold and Silver Moving to the North Side! by Rory – The Daily Coin

No, it’s not an illusion. Gold has broken through $1,300 and silver is dancing around $17. The other aspect that is not an illusion are the ounces you hold in your vault, hand or pocket. You can actually hold physical gold and silver unlike some of the illusions that are capturing everyones attention.

With Yellen the Felon making setting the table for Jerome Powell to take the fall, I mean take the reigns of the Federal Reserve, it appears gold and silver are being a slight reprieve for years end. Will gold finish the year above $1,300 and silver above $17? If this is allowed to hold when the markets reopen on Tuesday January 2 we should see some a nice follow on. We may, however, see a vicious attack by the banking cabal, which wouldn’t surprise me in the least. In the meantime I’m just going to enjoy a nice move to the Northern section of the chart and celebrate the New Year by ordering Chris Duane’s latest mini-mintage offerings. No illusions of wealth for us, only tangible, off grid, decentralized true money does the trick – it is the truest weapon against the banksters. How do you slay a bankster? Introduce them to a gold standard. Stops them dead in their tracks.

What we are seeing is the first brick in the foundation being laid for some nice gains in 2018. It doesn’t matter to us if the cabal comes in a crushes these gains next week – we don’t suspect they will, but they do own the levers and the buttons that set the benchmark. We can only hope that real people, actual traders, or hedge fund algorithms, have enough momentum to hold off an attack. It would be nice to have a repeat of January and February 2017 in the coming year.

