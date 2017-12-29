The Future of Cryptocurrencies & The Futility of Collectivism with Chris Duane (Video)

The Future of Cryptocurrencies & The Futility of Collectivism with Chris Duane from Outer Limits Radio

Internationally Respected Critical Thinker, Author & Investing Expert Chris Duane offers his insight on the future of crptocurrencies and where he sees humanity heading in the coming year.

Since 2014, the Outer Limits of Inner Truth has been honored to interview & feature Chris on several shows. We consider him a great example of how individualism trumps collectivism.

Chris Duane is a Financial & Investing Expert and Founder of the Silver Shield Xchange. Chris is also a US Marine & venture capitalist and became a self-made millionaire by age 30. Chris Duane’s YouTube Channel “The Greatest Truth Never Told” has over 28 million views since its debut. He is also author of a phenomenal book Thrivalist which is about how to be successful after the US economy collapses.

Chris believes massive change is coming and that if you are aware and prepared for this change, you will be able to create generational wealth. Chris also believe that each individual should aspire to reach their full potential. Chris foresees an unprecedented global economic collapse occurring in the near future and he’s doing whatever possible to help humanity prepare for it.

“This is true happiness: to have no ambition and to work like a horse as if you had every ambition. To live far from men, not to need them and yet to love them. To have the stars above, the land to your left and the sea to your right and to realize of a sudden that in your heart, life has accomplished its final miracle: it has become a fairy tale.” Nikos Kazantzakis.

