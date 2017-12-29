Doug Casey on the World’s Biggest Revolution by Doug Casey – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, we’re wrapping up our special holiday series of Doug Casey’s most popular interviews of the year.

This week, Doug shared his thoughts on a variety of today’s biggest topics, including the political correctness movement, why college is a waste of money, the coming financial crisis, and asset seizures.

Today, in our final installment, Doug and I talk about South Korea’s recent “robot tax”—its government’s way of encouraging companies to hire workers instead of robots. It’s a fascinating discussion I think you’ll enjoy…

Justin: Doug, what do you make of this robot tax? Should governments be discouraging companies from investing in innovation?

Doug: It’s incredibly stupid. I’m especially surprised to see the South Koreans be the ones to take the first step in this direction.

South Korea is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. It’s much more advanced on a per-capita basis than the United States or any place in Europe. Most of the countries in East Asia—most prominently Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and most recently China—have been advancing at warp speed for decades. That’s partially because of their social ethos, but mainly because they’re very low-tax, low-regulation jurisdictions—like the US was during its golden age.

So, it’s very disturbing to see the South Koreans moving in this direction.

Justin: Why would they do this? And do you think other countries will follow suit?

Doug: Why indeed? The reasons offered have to do with preventing unemployment, heading off social unrest, and garnering more tax revenue. The real reasons however, in my view, are fear of the unknown and ignorance of economics.

There’s been a lot of talk about taxing robots. The meme is gaining traction with both the talking heads and the hoi polloi. Bill Gates is a big proponent, which further cements his status as being an idiot savant.

What he wants to do is to not just withdraw the tax benefits for investing in robotic technology, but actually tax robots the way that a human worker would be taxed.