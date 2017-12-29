Dave Collum: 2017 Was the Year of Fantasy Asset Valuations & Rising Social Problems Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, Dave Collum. Dave is a very passionate follower of markets even though it’s not his day job. But he publishes, for 8 years now, perhaps the most comprehensive annual review of markets. His 2017 review is available here:

During this hour plus long interview that covers many wide ranging topics and previewing Dave’s comprehensive annual review, Jason starts off by asking Dave to summarize 2017 in only 1-2 sentences. Dave says that 2017 was the year of asset prices rising way above fundamentals and also of drastically rising social problems in our society.

Dave thinks that a crash will probably occur in the near future and wipe out all gains in stocks and Bitcoin. Dave thinks central bankers will then proceed to intervene further and cause far worse inflation than the market expects.

