CNBC DIRECTOR ACCUSED OF SPYING ON TEEN WITH HIDDEN BATHROOM CAMERA by Mikael Thalen – InfoWars

“He intentionally installed a video recording device in a tissue box located in his family’s bathroom…”

A prominent employee with CNBC has been accused of using a hidden camera to spy on his teenage nanny.

According to The New York Daily News, 44-year-old Dan Switzen, director of “The Suze Orman Show,” is accused of placing a camera inside a tissue box in the bathroom of his New York home.

Law enforcement sources say the camera was discovered on Nov. 13 after two of the 18-year-old live-in nanny’s friends came over to Switzen’s residence.

The teens took the camera to Pleasantville police at around 7:50 p.m. that evening where “cops found incriminating images on its memory card.”

After securing a search warrant, police took Switzen into custody on felony unlawful surveillance charges.

“He intentionally installed a video recording device in a tissue box located in his family’s bathroom to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing… at a place and time when (the victim) had a reasonable expectation of privacy without (her) knowledge or consent,” a complaint filed in court reads.

Switzen, according to attorney Jeffrey Chartier, was released without bail.

“He’s a very decent family man. I don’t want to litigate these allegations in the press,” Chartier said. “We will defend him accordingly.”

Both Switzen and CNBC declined to comment when contacted by reporters.

“No comment at all. Thanks, bye,” Switzen said when reached by phone.

News of Switzen’s arrest comes amid reports that NBC is attempting to clamp down on sexual misconduct within its ranks.

Numerous high-profile employees including Mark Halperin, Matt Lauer, and Chris Matthews have also been accused of wrongdoing in recent weeks.

Similar allegations have also been rife within other progressive news outlets as well as the entertainment industry this year.

Source Link – InfoWars

loading...

Sharing is caring!