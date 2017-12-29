Is Clinton Still Running the DOJ? Video – Bill Still

Tom Fitton is really disappointed in his inability to get simple documentation out of the FBI and Department of Justice.

“The Stonewall is 100 feet high.”

Fitton thinks it’s all a part of trying to take down President Trump and reverse last year’s election.



