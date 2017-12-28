Now Is The Time To Buy Gold! Kyrgyzstan Central Bank Urges Citizens Video – Silver Report

TDC Note – It seems that people must digging through our archives as we republished one of Michael Snyder’s articles where he is finally reporting the now, 16 month old Utility Settlement Coin. Today, Silver Report, is catching up on the almost year old story regarding Kyrgyzstan encouraging their citizens to stop bartering with cows and begin acquiring 100 grams of gold – 100 grams of gold per citizen – to use as currency instead of cattle.

Kyrgyzstan Central Bank Urges Citizens to buy gold. The number 83 largest gold holding country doesn’t sound that impressive. More impressive if you realized this marks a turning point for the country and now urging the citizens to privately own gold as a means of savings.



Video Source

