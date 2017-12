Russian children topped this year’s international list of the most literate, and western leaders are crying foul… that is, if this piece is legit, and not just a bit of satire… It’s a last bit of pre-New Year fun…

Dr. Joseph P. Farrell

Dr. Joseph P. Farrell

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. He is the author of the following books in the field of alternative research:

The Giza Death Star

The Giza Death Star Deployed

and a great many more…

He is currently researching and writing two more books, plus jointly writing a second e-book with Dr. de Hart.