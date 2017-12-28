New York: Convicted Cop Who Made Porn With 13-Year-Old Girl Given Over $58,000 by Dept & Allowed To Retire by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

A NewYork Police Officer who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl by creating pornography was not only allowed to retire but also given more than $56,000 in back pay.

Normally, one would think that such a plea would result in losing one’s job, imprisonment and maybe a fine, but the exact opposite happened for Detective Harry McCarthy, a 57-year-old member of the Ogdensburg Police Department.

McCarthy had served his community for 30 years, but that came to an abrupt halt in 2015 when he came under investigation by the New York State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

McCarthy was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2016 on charges of sexually exploiting a child for the purpose of creating child pornography and for distributing, receiving, possessing and transporting child pornography. He also faces state felony charges of possessing and promoting a sexual performance of a child after he allegedly uploaded a picture to his personal e-mail account of a young girl having sex with an adult male. The indictment accused McCarthy of inducing a 13 year old to engage in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating images” in 2013 and 2014. He was arrested in August 2015 and collected $56,000 in pay from the city while on suspension. That ended when he retired at the end of June.

His arrest came after Google alerted law enforcement that an image was uploaded to its servers which depicted child pornography, according to New York Upstate.

Those images included photos investigators said he took of a 13-year-old girl while she was asleep. Investigators said McCarthy moved the girl’s underwear to expose her as he took photos. McCarthy stored 36 photos of the victim on his computer in a special file. Investigators determined 29 of the images were pornographic. According to court papers, McCarthy used a computer program, “Join Me,” to share child pornography over the internet.

After tracking the IP address, police were able to then search McCarthy’s laptop where they discovered the images.

McCarthy pleaded admitted to the crime which occurred in 2013 and 2014 when he used the 13-year-old girl to make pornography.

Mr. McCarthy retired as a lieutenant in July 2016, after being placed on paid administrative leave for nine months following his arrest, according to The Watertown Daily Times.

During his time on leave, he was paid $58,685, according to City Manager Sarah Purdy.

McCarthy faces 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 18, 2018.

