Max Keiser & Michael Pento: Taxphoria Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the taxphoria causing a stock buying panic at the end of Trump’s first year in office. In the second half, Max interviews Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about whether or not this taxphoria has caused overvaluation in the markets and, if so, can the markets continue to soar higher?



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!