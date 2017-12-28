It’s All Happening At An Accelerated Pace, Will The Event Be Triggered? (Video)
Trump’s latest executive order is a blue print to drain the swamp. The US decided to supply Ukraine with weapons, the question is why and what is the strategy.US says China is smuggling oil to NK. Syria will be getting MIG29 and Russia is planning to setup bases. Libya is planning to hold elections. The US al-tanf base is now completely surrounded by the Syrian Army. The US coalition forces agree to go through the Syrian government before bombing. It is almost over for the cabal, the time is running out, will they pull the trigger for the next event.