Why Humanity Must Let Go of Its Tainted History to Redefine Our Future By London Paul

This short essay originally appeared at The Sirius Report on October 7, 2016.

Washington sadly seems the last bastion of unipolarity that still seeks to divide nations and their people. However, this should come as no surprise to any of us. After all, they seek to preserve the dollar machinery to allow them to export their debt so they can continue to wage their three-pronged attack of death, destruction and grand larceny. They will look to subjugate any nation who seeks to deprive them of their right to seize assets through some perceived legitimate means, that they brainwash the masses with, to justify their heinous crimes. Their allies are merely vassal states who have to also tow the party line for fear of reprisals. No one is exempt from their tyranny.

Physical Gold and Silver are quite literally a poison to the cabal, which is why they continually attack them through means of paper contracts dumped into the market to suppress their prices. Increasingly this is the only means by which they can create US dollar liquidity to support the US treasuries complex. However, we are now seeing that the retail investors are seeing weakness in the price as a buying opportunity. Recently, one million silver eagles were sold in a single day in the US, equivalent to all the sales in the previous months of July, August and September.

