HILLARY IS IN TRUMP’S CROSSHAIRS NOW! (Video)

Don’t think for one minute that ANY of the massive Clinton-Uranium One-Fusion GPS-FBI coverup corruption would be exposed if Hillary Clinton was in the White House. It seems that President Trump is making good on his campaign debate promises to “look into Hillary’s situation” and his latest Executive Order is a shot across the bow of the Clinton cabal: it targets Clinton-Linked individuals & Lobbyists. Hillary Clinton is squarely in Trump’s crosshairs now.

LUKE 8:17

For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.



