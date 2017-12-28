Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Bill Murphy of GATA.org, returns to the show with an upbeat outlook on the PMs sector for the new year.
Gold and silver remain the most overlooked and undervalued asset class, due in no small part to the gold cartel’s machinations.
The pendulum could soon swing in the other direction as leverage on the short side of the trade reverses course propelling the PMs prices to unforeseen levels.
The startlingly accurate work of Clif High, suggests a Bitcoin like price ascent in the silver market in 2018.
- The much anticipated / maligned B2X, Segwit2x coin soared from under $200 when it was first posted on this page to over $1,100 and will finally split on early Thursday morning.
- A countdown timer offers investors an improved opportunity to split their BTC from the new B2X coins.
- HitBTC has plans to split the tokens for investors, facilitating nearly immediate trading for those inclined to lock in profits quickly.
- 100% of earlier forks dropped 80-90% following the split date.
- B2X is a mineable token, similar to Bitcoin-Gold (BTG) a favorite mining coin of the host.
- Giovanni Lesna, the head of the Hedge ICO (HDG) is treating investors to a holiday surprise as the token is advancing sharply (The host does not hold a personal position in HDG – the status of Goldseek tokens is unknown). Bitcoin rebounded from recent lows ahead of the B2X fork:
