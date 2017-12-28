So It Begins, The Central Banks Will Not Stop Until You Are Convinced (Video)
The central bankers are now pushing their agenda, pump cryptocurrency up, make everyone feel good, then introduce their crypto and then begin the demonetization process of telling you how bad it is. This is part of their strategy to pivot everyone to what they are creating. The BRICS are going to introduce their own crypto system that will bypass the dollar, this is most likely in line with the central banks plan.