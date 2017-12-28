Its the 4th Anniversary of POM + Happy New Year by JC Collins – Philosophy of Metrics

Time flies.

It’s been four years since I started POM. The site and community has grown and taken on a life of its own. The last year has seen the roll out of a new site look with some slight subscription database issues at the beginning. Appreciate everyones patience as we trundled through that experience.

Research on the international monetary system and the history of central banking led to some interesting side roads which have since turned into our main thoroughfare. The Crown Beast series, and related double-headed eagle and Protestant Reformation research, has opened new doors of understanding around the past and the future strategies which are unfolding in the cultural, monetary and geopolitical worlds.

Our late foray into blockchain and cryptocurrencies is timed to correspond with the next phase of technological evolution. This evolution will have a profound impact on the traditional monetary and financial systems. Those who don’t evolve and incorporate this technology into their processes and business plans will be ground to dust under the weight of the future.

President Trump continues to realign American domestic and foreign policies under the emerging multilateral framework. As I’ve stated for a few years now, this is being packaged and sold as the “Make America Great Again” mandate, but will also serve to allow America to step back from the edge as the world’s leading power, both financial and geopolitical. The recent cut to the budget of the United Nations provides further evidence that this is in fact the case.

The self-regulating of rent seeking elites, and the inherent corruption which follows them, is being incrementally addressed around the world. Everywhere from Saudi Arabia to America, and soon North Korea, the former elites of the Anglo-American establishment, and its proxies, are being removed from power and are being hunted down through the legal systems of the nations in which they operate. This will pick up pace in 2018 and the people of the world should be pleasantly surprised with some of the revelations which will soon be revealed.

Keep in mind that the Anglo-American establishment is now no longer aligned with the international banking interests and the interests of the Crown Beast system. Trump represents the international banking interests and is accomplishing the transformation of America in order to mold it to the new global role being assigned to it. Russia has, for most of its history, been estranged from the international banking interests and the Crown Beast system. This is why we are still seeing American and NATO forces building up on its borders.

In the long term, I would suspect that China will eventually turn on Russia. This will take place at a time when the multilateral monetary framework is woven tight and Russia is heavily submerged within financial and trade agreements with China, and other Eurasian nations. Russia must understand the threat and risk involved with the growing Eurasian Union and China’s powerful position over members and the region. The elevated chances of a large war during the multilateral monetary transition has always been high. Time will tell if Russia has been implementing a counter-strategy to that of the international banking interests and the Crown Beast, which has been salivating for centuries at the thought of getting total control of the Russian land and resources. The fact that they haven’t makes them desire it all the more.

The challenge to the US dollar supremacy is secretly being welcomed by those in the Trump administration, as the dollar needs to depreciate in order to improve the trade deficit and increase exports. The role of the SDR alongside the Chinese renminbi will become more consolidated in 2018, with blockchain technology starting to play a larger part in the overall multilateral transition.

It would be remise of me not to mention that another year has passed with no sign of the economic and financial apocalypse which has been predicted by so many. When I first started POM there were so many who came to the site and made comments stating that I didn’t know what I was talking about. Economic collapse was just around each corner. The dollar was going to suffer a horrible fate and the American people would be eating each other in the gloomy back alleys of the large cities. Some are still making these predictions. Weird. All along the multilateral transition chugs along with no official source calling it as such. But it is happening nevertheless. Blockchain technology has been an unsuspected and much welcomed inclusion into this whole process. It should, I hope, help end corruption and completely fragment organized crime. We’ll see. Like all human systems, the multilateral structure can be used equally for the betterment of all, or to continue the same suppression and fleecing of the masses.

No one nation has the legal authority to regulate blockchain assets internationally, which could very well mean that international institutions, such as the IMF, will step forward and centralize these de-centralized wealth management tools. No one should accept the fallacy that this technology was developed in a vacuum with no input and engineering from the international banking interests. With that being said, there are opportunities for those of us within the disorganized masses to benefit from the emergence of this new world.

Our old world is already dead. It’s just that the evening news hasn’t told us that yet. Among the dead are the traditional ideologies and cultural movements, including the diametric between the political left and right, as well as the cultural left and right. Something new is coming. The groaning bones of old governments will shatter as the new giant steps forth on the land. We’ve seen the shadow of this thing in the power and influence of internet and social media corporations. But its only been shadows.

POM is closing the year with the long anticipated YouTube videos. Over the Christmas holidays I managed to finish one called The Science of Patterns – Human Conflict, and posted a funny vacation video of the trip Marianne and I took to Southern California in September. We had a lot of fun, with Marianne realizing a longtime dream of shopping in Beverly Hills. She hammed it up to perfection and played a satirical character as she strutted through Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive. A once in a lifetime experience for sure.

The videos will continue into 2018, with me eventually becoming comfortable with stepping in front of the camera. I’m a slow starter like that. When I first started the site it was very low key with little direct personal information provided. But as time went on I introduced everyone to more of myself and my life. This is culminating this year with the vacation video below. Most longtime readers now know a lot about Marianne and myself. As I know a lot about many of you, and you about each other. But that is the way it should be as our POM community evolves further. I appreciate all the support from everyone in 2017 and look forward to providing more in-depth and valuable analysis in the New Year. We’ll kick-off with a new batch of Premium POM articles which will continue our analysis of the multilateral transformation and delve deeper into the world of the Crown Beast and counter-reformation which is being waged against the remaining Protestant world. – JC

