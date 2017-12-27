Types of Alternative Energy for Preparedness or Off Grid Living by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Alternative Energy. Alternative to what?

For this post the context will be alternatives for getting things done that ordinarily rely upon the power grid.

I want to brainstorm large and small systems for alternative energy ‘tips and tricks’ to power or replace some of our modern day reliance’s. Or to specifically perform a task to replace a conventional means of a modern day system which we may rely upon.

Solar power. First that comes to mind is solar power.

Solar to electricity. Harnessing the sun’s energy with Solar Photo voltaic (PV) panels. I have been doing this for years. Love it!

Solar to heating water. Then there’s harnessing the sun’s radiant energy for heating water. There are a variety of ways to run water through pipes exposed to the heat of the sun to keep a water tank warmed up.

Solar to southern exposure heat. A supplement (alternative?) to heating one’s home is a southern exposure design with lots of windows. Our great room has an East, South, and West exposure with a fair amount of windows. The south side really warms up nicely when the sun is shining. It makes a big difference during the winter (if the sun’s out).

Other alternative energy tips & tricks from the sun?

The Four Essentials Of Off Grid Solar

Wind power. Depending on where you live geographically, wind could be harnessed with a wind turbine generator. I will definitely be exploring this as a supplement to my solar power in the future.

Water power. If you’re lucky enough to have a source of running water along a long enough vertical drop, you could build yourself a Ram pump to potentially move water up a hill to your dwelling cistern or to a garden.

An ordinary generator. I know it’s not alternative to petroleum fuel, but it is a temporary alternative to the power grid. Many of us already have one. It’s a good thing to have on hand.

