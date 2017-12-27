Trump Slashes US’ 2018 Contribution To United Nations By $285 Million! by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Making good on their threats to the United Nations following the disrespectful vote on the united States moving its embassy to Jerusalem, Ambassador Nikki Haley announced that the US’ 2018 contributions would be cut by nearly 25% per President Donald Trump.

Yes, it appears this is small Christmas gift to the American people, and the only thing that would have made it even more Yuge would have been to cut off every single cent we give to the UN and issue them a Christmas Day or New Year’s Day eviction notice.

However, Yahoo News is reporting, “The U.S. will cut its 2018 contribution to the United Nations by $285 million—nearly 25 percent—an announcement that comes days after more than 120 nations criticized the United States for its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

The announcement came on Sunday following the vote by more than 120 nations voted for a resolution that criticized the US for moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked,” Haley said in a statement announcing the cut to the $5.4 billion budget of the UN. “This historic reduction in spending—in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable U.N.—is a big step in the right direction.”

Yes, it sure is another step or two and we’ll be out the door, which would be the best decision we could make.

Haley had warned the UN that the vote would be watched carefully and names would be taken and made the monetary threat prior to the vote, but the tin-pot dictators of the world chose to thumb their collective noses at the threat.

“The United States is by far the single largest contributor to the U.N. and its agencies,” Haley said prior to the vote. “We do this because it represents who we are. It is our American way. But we’ll be honest with you. When we make generous contributions to the U.N., we also have a legitimate expectation that our goodwill is recognized and respected.”

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out in this assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” she added. “We will remember it when, once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the U.N., and we will remember it when many countries come calling on us to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Additionally, Trump has led the way with the embassy move and now 10 more countries are going to be moving their embassies to Jerusalem also.

Apparently, this vote was so huge that even RINO Senator Lindsey Graham called for the defunding of the UN and says he is putting together a measure to pull US funding to the UN unless it repeals the resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

“It’s that important to me,” he told CNN. “This is a road we haven’t gone down before. If you can’t show the American people that international organizations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break.”

“I will do everything in my power, working with the new administration and Congress, to leave no doubt about where America stands when it comes to the peace process and where we stand with the only true democracy in the Middle East, Israel,” Graham added.

While slashing our contribution by nearly 25% is great, our overall contributions make up about 25% of the UN’s budget.

In his first week in office, President Trump began looking at US funding of the United Nations and said he would give serious consideration to eliminating some of it.

In April, the State Department said it was ending U.S. funding for the United Nations Population Fund, the international body’s agency focused on family planning as well as maternal and child health in more than 150 countries.

The UN’s peacekeeping budget was also reduced by $600 million thanks to pressure that was brought to bear by Trump.

The United Nations has been run by Socialists and Communists from its inception in 1945.

We have legislation in Congress now that would pull us completely out of the treaty with the UN and restore our sovereignty, but no one is pushing it.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent with The New American, highlights a few of the many recent scandals of the UN and encourages those who listen to contact their representatives to support HR 193, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act.

HR 193, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017, repeals the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and other specified related laws. It also prohibits:

the authorization of funds for the US assessed or voluntary contribution to the UN the authorization of funds for any US contribution to any UN military or peacekeeping operation the expenditure of funds to support the participation of US Armed Forces as part of any UN military or peacekeeping operation US Armed Forces from serving under UN command diplomatic immunity for UN officers or employees.

Additionally, the bill repeals the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act (Public Law 80–357) withdraws the US from the agreement between the United States of America and the United Nations regarding the headquarters of the United Nations (signed at Lake Success, New York, on June 26, 1947, which was brought into effect by the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act).

Other sections of the legislation repeal other acts, agreements and participation by the US within the UN.

SEC. 7. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES MEMBERSHIP AND PARTICIPATION IN THE UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL, SCIENTIFIC, AND CULTURAL ORGANIZATION .

SEC. 8. REPEAL OF UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAM PARTICIPATION ACT OF 1973 .

SEC. 9. REPEAL OF UNITED STATES PARTICIPATION IN THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION .

SEC. 10. REPEAL OF INVOLVEMENT IN UNITED NATIONS CONVENTIONS AND AGREEMENTS .

In either case, less money to the UN means less totalitarianism funding by the US, which is a good thing.

