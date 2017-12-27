Silver Market Update by Clive Maund

For many weeks we have been waiting patiently, like vultures perched on the branches of trees, for the Large Specs to go belly up and croak, and the good news is that they just have, so it’s time for us to swoop down and feast on the carcasses, the carcasses being silver and the better silver stocks, which are at good prices here, and although they have already started rallying over the past week or two, the COT structure is now much healthier, suggesting that they will continue to advance.

On the 6-month silver chart we can see the breakdown from a Symmetrical triangle that occurred late in November leading to a drop well into December, and also how silver has slowly recovered over the past 2 weeks. In itself this chart looks bearish, with a breakdown followed by a rally back up towards resistance, and moving averages in unfavorable alignment, and it is only when we consider the latest COTs and then look at long-term charts that we realize that the setup is a lot more bullish than it looks at first sight on this 6-month chart.

Next we will look at a 18-month silver chart, the main reason being so that we can compare the peaks and troughs on it directly to the 1-year COT chart placed below it. On this chart we can see that the silver price is within the confines of a large gently downsloping trading range bounded by approx. $15.25 on the downside and $18.50 on the upside. This chart makes clear why it turned up where it did a couple of weeks ago – it had arrived at a zone of support towards its July lows.

The latest silver COT chart shows a remarkable improvement in the COT structure in the space of just 4 weeks, remarkable because the drop in the silver price that triggered it was not all that great. What this COT chart shows us is that this latest drop in the silver price was “the last straw” for the Large Specs, who have “thrown in the towel”, with the huge profits made by Bitcoin speculators in recent weeks making them feel like right lemons. If you had to give a job description for the Large Specs in silver, the most accurate one would be “bagholder” since collectively they are always wrong, and you certainly don’t want to see them with a big long position if you are contemplating buying. Right now they are nowhere to be seen – they have fled, which means that the coast is clear for Smart Money buyers. There have been some doubts expressed with respect to silver in the recent past along the lines that either it will drop to new lows, or double dip to its lows of approx. 2 weeks ago, but the latest COT suggests that a drop to new lows is probably out of the question, and further that while we cannot rule out a drop towards the lows of 2 weeks ago, it looks unlikely, and should it do so, aggressive buying will be in order. Here we should note that a favorable COT setup generally leads to a rally, but does not, by itself, mean that a new bullmarket is set to start, although it is normally a precondition for a new bullmarket.

