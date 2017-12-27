Rick Rule’s Top Investment Picks For 2018 Video – KitCo News

Gold is an insurance, rather than speculative asset, said Rick Rule, CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings. Rule told Kitco News that if given $100 thousand to invest, he would put half of it in “the best of the best,” referring to senior miners, and the other half in “speculative [juniors] plays.”On Bitcoin, Rule said that the digital currency “probably has [had a negative impact on gold], but my belief is that you pay attention to more important things like the business’ ability to generate cash as well as performance that exceeds expectation.” He added, “the more people pay attention to stuff that doesn’t matter, the better the chance some old guy like me has to compete.”



